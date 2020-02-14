Share |

Those Crazy Ladies in the House on the Corner (theater) - Mitchell

Feb 21, 2020 - Feb 23, 2020

Mitchell Area Community Theatre performance. 


Location:   Pepsi-Cola Theatre for the Performing Arts
Map:   700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-9137
Email:   mitchellact@santel.net
Website:   http://www.mitchellact.org

All Dates:
Feb 14, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020
Feb 21, 2020 - Feb 23, 2020

Mitchell Area Community Theatre performance. 

Pepsi-Cola Theatre for the Performing Arts
Pepsi-Cola Theatre for the Performing Arts 57301 700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301

Search All Events By Day

February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable