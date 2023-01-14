Three-Day Weekend Fun - Aberdeen
Jan 14, 2023 - Jan 16, 2023
Celebrate MLK Weekend at Allevity!
On Saturday, January 14th through Monday, January 16th, get 3 hours of UNLIMITED attractions and a $17 Game Card for just $28 per person!
Fee: $28
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
