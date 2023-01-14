Share |

Three-Day Weekend Fun - Aberdeen

Jan 14, 2023 - Jan 16, 2023

Celebrate MLK Weekend at Allevity!

On Saturday, January 14th through Monday, January 16th, get 3 hours of UNLIMITED attractions and a $17 Game Card for just $28 per person!

 

Fee: $28


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Jan 14, 2023 - Jan 16, 2023

MLK Weekend Special

Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401

Search All Events By Day

January (2023)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable