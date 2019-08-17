Threshing Bee - Rosholt
Aug 17, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019
Each annual Threshing Bee is full of old fashioned fun for the whole family. Come join us for a weekend of demonstrations, a parade, adult and child pedal tractor pulls, antique tractor pulls, crafts, car show, horse show and more!
|Location:
|Threshing Grounds
|Map:
|Highway 127, Rosholt, SD 57260
|Phone:
|605-537-4792
|Website:
|http://www.rosholtthreshingbee.com
All Dates:
Aug 17, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019
A weekend of demonstrations, a parade, adult and child pedal tractor pulls, antique tractor pulls, crafts, car show, horse show and more!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.