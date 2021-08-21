Threshing Bee - Rosholt
Demonstrations, parade, wheels and steal show, horse show, crafts, kids’ activities, music and food. John Deere is the featured tractor.
|Location:
|Threshing Grounds
|Map:
|Highway 127, Rosholt, SD 57260
|Phone:
|605-537-4792
|Website:
|http://www.rosholtthreshingbee.com
All Dates:
Aug 21, 2021 - Aug 22, 2021
