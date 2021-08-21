Share |

Threshing Bee - Rosholt

Aug 21, 2021 - Aug 22, 2021

Demonstrations, parade, wheels and steal show, horse show, crafts, kids’ activities, music and food. John Deere is the featured tractor.

 


Location:   Threshing Grounds
Map:   Highway 127, Rosholt, SD 57260
Phone:   605-537-4792
Website:   http://www.rosholtthreshingbee.com

Aug 21, 2021 - Aug 22, 2021

Demonstrations, parade, wheels and steal show, horse show, crafts, kids' activities, music and food. John Deere is the featured tractor.  
Threshing Grounds
Threshing Grounds 57260 Highway 127, Rosholt, SD 57260

