Threshing Show & Tractor Pull - Humboldt

Aug 9, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019

Tractor pull, parade, flea market and demonstrations. Featuring Oliver.

(Aug 9: tractor pull, starts at 4 pm; Threshing show on Aug. 10-11, starts at 10:30 am both days.)


Location:   Bahnson Farm (3 1/2 miles southwest of Humboldt on Hwy 19)
Map:   Humboldt, SD
Phone:   605-526-3459
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/threshingshow.humboldt

