Threshing Show & Tractor Pull - Humboldt

Aug 7, 2025 - Aug 10, 2025

Antique tractors, steam engines, tractor pulls, threshing, plowing, horses, wagon rides, auction and food vendors.


Location:   Bahnson Farm (3 1/2 miles southwest of Humboldt on Hwy 19)
Map:   Humboldt, SD
Phone:   605-351-5076
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/HumboldtThreshingShow/

All Dates:
