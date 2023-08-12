Share |

Threshing Show - Twin Brooks

Aug 12, 2023 - Aug 13, 2023

Tractor pull, flea market, quilts, sawmill, demonstrations, tractor and machinery parades, music and food. Features small engines, vintage garden tractors, orphan tractors and International Collectors Chapter 21 State Show.


Location:   Threshing Show Grounds
Map:   15050 472nd Ave, Twin Brooks, SD 57252
Phone:   605-432-9487
Email:   info@twinbrooksthreshingshow.com; twinbrooks@threshingshow.com
Website:   http://www.threshingshow.com

All Dates:
Aug 12, 2023 - Aug 13, 2023

Tractor pull, flea market, quilts, sawmill, demonstrations, tractor and machinery parades, music and food. Features small engines, vintage garden tractors, orphan tractors and International Collectors Chapter 21 State Show.
Threshing Show Grounds
Threshing Show Grounds 15050 15050 472nd Ave, Twin Brooks, SD 57252

Search All Events By Day

August (2023)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable