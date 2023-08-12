Threshing Show - Twin Brooks
Aug 12, 2023 - Aug 13, 2023
Tractor pull, flea market, quilts, sawmill, demonstrations, tractor and machinery parades, music and food. Features small engines, vintage garden tractors, orphan tractors and International Collectors Chapter 21 State Show.
|Location:
|Threshing Show Grounds
|Map:
|15050 472nd Ave, Twin Brooks, SD 57252
|Phone:
|605-432-9487
|Email:
|info@twinbrooksthreshingshow.com; twinbrooks@threshingshow.com
|Website:
|http://www.threshingshow.com
All Dates:
Aug 12, 2023 - Aug 13, 2023
