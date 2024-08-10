Threshing Show - Twin Brooks
Aug 10, 2024 - Aug 11, 2024
Tractor pull, flea market, quilts, sawmill, demonstrations, tractor and machinery parades, music and food. Features Oliver Farm Equipment.
|Location:
|Threshing Show Grounds
|Map:
|15050 472nd Ave, Twin Brooks, SD 57252
|Phone:
|605-880-1068
|Email:
|info@twinbrooksthreshingshow.com; twinbrooks@threshingshow.com
|Website:
|http://www.threshingshow.com
All Dates:
