Threshing Show - Twin Brooks

Aug 9, 2025 - Aug 10, 2025

Tractor pull, flea market, quilts, sawmill, demonstrations, tractor and machinery parades, music and food. Features Cockshutt Farm Equipment.


Location:   Threshing Show Grounds
Map:   15050 472nd Ave, Twin Brooks, SD 57252
Phone:   605-880-2884
Email:   info@twinbrooksthreshingshow.com; twinbrooks@threshingshow.com
Website:   http://www.threshingshow.com

All Dates:
Aug 9, 2025 - Aug 10, 2025

Tractor pull, flea market, quilts, sawmill, demonstrations, tractor and machinery parades, music and food. Features Cockshutt Farm Equipment.
Threshing Show Grounds
Threshing Show Grounds 15050 15050 472nd Ave, Twin Brooks, SD 57252

Search All Events By Day

August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable