"Thrill Me" at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center - Brookings

Nov 22, 2025 7:00 pm

This musical thriller recounts the chilling true story of the legendary duo that committed one of the most infamous and heinous crimes of the 20th Century. “Thrill Me” reveals the series of events in 1924 Chicago that led Leopold and Loeb forever to be remembered as “the thrill killers.”


Location:   Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center
Map:   1601 University Boulevard Brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   605-688-5187
Email:   info@sdstatefoundation.org

All Dates:
Nov 20, 2025 7:00 pm
Nov 21, 2025 7:00 pm
Nov 22, 2025 7:00 pm
Nov 23, 2025 2:00 pm

