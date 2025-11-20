"Thrill Me" at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center - Brookings
Nov 22, 2025 7:00 pm
This musical thriller recounts the chilling true story of the legendary duo that committed one of the most infamous and heinous crimes of the 20th Century. “Thrill Me” reveals the series of events in 1924 Chicago that led Leopold and Loeb forever to be remembered as “the thrill killers.”
|Location:
|Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|1601 University Boulevard Brookings, SD 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-5187
|Email:
|info@sdstatefoundation.org
All Dates:
Nov 20, 2025 7:00 pm
Nov 21, 2025 7:00 pm
Nov 22, 2025 7:00 pm
Nov 23, 2025 2:00 pm
