Thunder Road 25th Anniversary Special-Aberdeen

Jul 22, 2019 - Jul 26, 2019

Thunder Road in Aberdeen is celebrating 25 years of family fun! July 22nd - 26th, we're celebrating by offering $25 3-hour wristbands! Wristbands include go-karts, mini-golf, bumper boats, and Laser Maze Challenge/ Beam Buster. The wristbands will be available for purchase from 1-7pm, with the park open until 10pm.

 

Fee: $25 for a 3-hour Wristband!


Location:   Wylie Thunder Road
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-8541
Website:   http://thunderroadaberdeen.com/

All Dates:
