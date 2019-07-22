Thunder Road 25th Anniversary Special-Aberdeen
Jul 22, 2019 - Jul 26, 2019
Thunder Road in Aberdeen is celebrating 25 years of family fun! July 22nd - 26th, we're celebrating by offering $25 3-hour wristbands! Wristbands include go-karts, mini-golf, bumper boats, and Laser Maze Challenge/ Beam Buster. The wristbands will be available for purchase from 1-7pm, with the park open until 10pm.
Fee: $25 for a 3-hour Wristband!
|Location:
|Wylie Thunder Road
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-8541
|Website:
|http://thunderroadaberdeen.com/
All Dates:
Jul 22, 2019 - Jul 26, 2019
Thunder Road in Aberdeen is celebrating 25 years of family fun!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.