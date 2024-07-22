Thunder Road 30th Anniversary Celebration! - Aberdeen

Jul 24, 2024 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

It’s time to celebrate our 30th Anniversary! Join us Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26th to get 3-Hour Wristbands for only $30! This does not include Euro Bungy, but you can add it for $6 plus tax. For our celebration wristbands will be sold between 1-7 PM and we will be open until 10 PM!



We can’t wait to celebrate with you all!