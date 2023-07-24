Thunder Road Celebrates 29 Years in Aberdeen!
Jul 24, 2023 - Jul 29, 2023
From July 24 to 29, take advantage of three hours of unlimited fun for only $29.
With this incredible offer, get unlimited access to thrilling go-karts, exciting mini golf, splashing bumper boats, and a mind-bending laser maze. Please note that the Euro Bungy is not included in the wristband package, but you can add it on for just $6.
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to create lasting memories of fun and adventure at Thunder Road.
Grab your wristbands and let the celebrations begin!
Fee: $29
|Location:
|Thunder Road
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|6052258541
|Email:
|CONTACT@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/attractions-prices/specials/
All Dates:
Jul 24, 2023 - Jul 29, 2023
Join us in the excitement as Wylie Park's Thunder Road marks its 29th anniversary!
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.