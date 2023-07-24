Share |

Thunder Road Celebrates 29 Years in Aberdeen!

Jul 24, 2023 - Jul 29, 2023

From July 24 to 29, take advantage of three hours of unlimited fun for only $29.

With this incredible offer, get unlimited access to thrilling go-karts, exciting mini golf, splashing bumper boats, and a mind-bending laser maze. Please note that the Euro Bungy is not included in the wristband package, but you can add it on for just $6.
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to create lasting memories of fun and adventure at Thunder Road.

Grab your wristbands and let the celebrations begin!

 

Fee: $29


Location:   Thunder Road
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   6052258541
Email:   CONTACT@dionmarketing.com
Website:   https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/attractions-prices/specials/

All Dates:
Jul 24, 2023 - Jul 29, 2023

Join us in the excitement as Wylie Park's Thunder Road marks its 29th anniversary!

Thunder Road
Thunder Road 57401 Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

July (2023)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable