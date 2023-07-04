Share |

Thunder Road Fourth of July Celebration

Jul 4, 2023 11:00 am - 10:30 pm

Gear up for a hole-in-one celebration this Fourth of July at Thunder Road

We're saluting our active and retired military heroes with an unlimited mini golf extravaganza on Tuesday, July 4th with free admission for military members. It's time to showcase your putting skills and conquer our challenging courses without limits. Gather your family and friends for an unforgettable day of friendly competition and laughter. Swing your way to victory and create cherished memories this Fourth.

Don't miss out on this fantastic offer.

 

Fee: $0


Location:   Thunder Road
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   6052258541
Email:   CONTACT@dionmarketing.com
Website:   https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/attractions-prices/specials/

All Dates:
Jul 4, 2023 11:00 am - 10:30 pm

Retired and Active military can enjoy our mini golf course for FREE all day long!

Thunder Road
Thunder Road 57401 Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401

