Thunder Road Opening Day!-Aberdeen
Apr 27, 2019 1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Join us as we Rev It Up for opening day at Thunder Road! On Saturday, April 27th we are opening doors at 1 pm. We are ready to Rev Up the fun this summer with go-karts, bumper boats, mini golf and more!
|Location:
|Thunder Road
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-8541
|Website:
|http://https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/
All Dates:
Apr 27, 2019 1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Join us as we Rev It Up for opening day at Thunder Road!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.