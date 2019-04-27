Share |

Thunder Road Opening Day!-Aberdeen

Apr 27, 2019 1:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Join us as we Rev It Up for opening day at Thunder Road! On Saturday, April 27th we are opening doors at 1 pm. We are ready to Rev Up the fun this summer with go-karts, bumper boats, mini golf and more!


Location:   Thunder Road
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   (605) 225-8541
Website:   http://https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/

All Dates:
Join us as we Rev It Up for opening day at Thunder Road!

