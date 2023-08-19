Thunderhawk Wide Open - Lemmon

Aug 19, 2023

Join Lemmon for the 3rd annual Thunderhawk Wide Open Gravel Race, Ride and Art Show! Don't miss out on beautiful prairie vistas and a truly one-of-a-kind event. The bike race takes you through some of the most iconic and remote land in the Old West.

The event also features live music and a BBQ taco bar.