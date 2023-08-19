Share |

Thunderhawk Wide Open - Lemmon

Aug 19, 2023

Join Lemmon for the 3rd annual Thunderhawk Wide Open Gravel Race, Ride and Art Show! Don't miss out on beautiful prairie vistas and a truly one-of-a-kind event. The bike race takes you through some of the most iconic and remote land in the Old West. 

The event also features live music and a BBQ taco bar. 

 


Map:   Lemmon, SD 57638
Phone:   701-928-0367
Website:   https://www.thunderhawkwideopen.com/

All Dates:
Aug 19, 2023

Join Lemmon for the 3rd annual Thunderhawk Wide Open Gravel Race, Ride and Art Show! Don't miss out on beautiful prairie vistas and a truly one-of-a-kind event. The bike race takes you through some of the most iconic and remote land in the Old West.  The event also features live music and a BBQ taco bar.   
57638 Lemmon, SD 57638

Search All Events By Day

August (2023)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable