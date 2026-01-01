Thursday Talk - Finding and Enjoying Nature - Sioux Falls
Jan 15, 2026
Thursday Talk Series for January is how to find and enjoy nature, even in your own back yard. The presentation is by Jennifer M a South Dakota Volunteer Naturalist.
|Location:
|Good Earth State Park
|Map:
|26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
All Dates:
