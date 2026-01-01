Thursday Talk - Finding and Enjoying Nature - Sioux Falls

Jan 15, 2026

Thursday Talk Series for January is how to find and enjoy nature, even in your own back yard. The presentation is by Jennifer M a South Dakota Volunteer Naturalist. 


Location:   Good Earth State Park
Map:   26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

