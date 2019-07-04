Thursdays on the Platz - Vermillion
Jul 11, 2019
Thursdays on the Platz feature live music and food vendors at Ratingen Platz, on the corner of Main and Market Streets in historic downtown Vermillion. Enjoy food and spirits, socialize with friends, and take in the beautiful summer weather while listening to some great local musicians, Join in on the fun this summer, July - August.
|Location:
|Ratingen Platz
|Map:
|Corner of Main & Market Streets, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-624-5571
|Email:
|susan@vermillionchamber.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/ThursdaysOnThePlatz
All Dates:
Jul 4, 2019
Jul 11, 2019
Jul 18, 2019
Jul 25, 2019
Aug 1, 2019
Aug 8, 2019
Aug 15, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 29, 2019
Free, live music in historic downtown Vermillion
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.