Thursdays on the Platz - Vermillion

Jul 18, 2019

Thursdays on the Platz feature live music and food vendors at Ratingen Platz, on the corner of Main and Market Streets in historic downtown Vermillion. Enjoy food and spirits, socialize with friends, and take in the beautiful summer weather while listening to some great local musicians, Join in on the fun this summer, July - August.


Location:   Ratingen Platz
Map:   Corner of Main & Market Streets, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-624-5571
Email:   susan@vermillionchamber.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/ThursdaysOnThePlatz

All Dates:
Jul 4, 2019
Jul 11, 2019
Jul 18, 2019
Jul 25, 2019
Aug 1, 2019
Aug 8, 2019
Aug 15, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 29, 2019

