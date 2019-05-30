Thursdays on the Square-Rapid City
Join us in Downtown Rapid City on Thursday nights for live music and entertainment, the Kidz Zone, local food, refreshing beverages and more.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com
All Dates:
May 30, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 6, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 13, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 20, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 27, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 4, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 11, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 18, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 25, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 1, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 8, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 15, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 22, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 29, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Every Thursday from 6-9 pm
