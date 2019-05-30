Share |

Thursdays on the Square-Rapid City

Jul 11, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us in Downtown Rapid City on Thursday nights for live music and entertainment, the Kidz Zone, local food, refreshing beverages and more.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com

All Dates:
May 30, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 6, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 13, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 20, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 27, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 4, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 11, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 18, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 25, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 1, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 8, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 15, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 22, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 29, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Search All Events By Day

May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable