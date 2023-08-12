Share |

Tipsy on Ten - Frankfort

Aug 12, 2023 2:00 pm

Fund raiser for golf course. Events include shotgun start, pin prizes at each hole, door prizes, auction.

 

Fee: $80.00 per two person team.Includes green fee, meal, and mulligan


Location:   Fisher Grove Clubhouse
Map:   17290 Fisher Lane, Frankfort, South Dakota 57440
Phone:   605-472-1366
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

