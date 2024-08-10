Tipsy on Ten - Frankfort
Aug 10, 2024
Fund raiser for golf course. Events include shotgun start, pin prizes at each hole, door prizes and auction.
|Location:
|Fisher Grove Clubhouse
|Map:
|17290 Fisher Lane, Frankfort, South Dakota 57440
|Phone:
|605-472-1366
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
