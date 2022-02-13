TJN/State Steel Ski & Snowboard Race benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs

Feb 13, 2022 1:00 pm

Celebrate winter sports with some friendly competition with our TJN/State Steel Ski & Snowboard Race on Sunday, February 13 benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire for the Winter Carnival!

Competitors of all ages and skill levels are invited to race!

Racers may register at Guest Services the day of the event. There is a $10 entry fee with the chance to win a trophy and door prizes.

Registration closes at 12:15 pm, and the race starts at 1 pm with an award ceremony to follow. Racers under the age of 18 will need a parent's or guardian's signature.

Regular skiing and snowboarding still open to the public.