Tomás & The Library Lady - Sioux Falls

Feb 26, 2024

The true story of Tomás Rivera.

“Tomás and the Library Lady” tells the true story of Tomás Rivera, a Chicano author, poet and educator who found an unlikely friend in a librarian when he was a young boy. Rivera’s empowering story inspired Pat Mora to write a book telling his story.

Tomás, the son of migrant workers, was born in Texas and loves the stories Papa Grande tells him. One day while his family is in Iowa picking crops, Tomás meets the Library Lady, and nothing is ever the same again. Soon his imagination takes off as he reads book after book, discovering a world filled with dinosaurs, tigers, and explorers!