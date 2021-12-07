Share |

Tonic Sol-Fa

Dec 7, 2021 7:30 pm - 11:59 pm

Tonic Sol-Fa is back with their Shake Up Christmas Tour! Tickets are on sale now for this holiday tradition of acapella tunes and good times!


Location:   Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
Map:   601 Columbus Street ​Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   (605) 394-1786
Email:   boxoffice@performingartsrc.org
Website:   http://www.performingartsrc.org/

All Dates:
Dec 7, 2021 7:30 pm - 11:59 pm

Tonic Sol-Fa is back with their Shake Up Christmas Tour! Tickets are on sale now for this holiday tradition of acapella tunes and good times!
Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
Performing Arts Center of Rapid City 57701 601 Columbus Street ​Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

December (2021)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable