Tonic Sol-fa concert at Volga
Feb 9, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
When: Sunday, February 9, 2020
Where: Sioux Valley Performing Arts Center, 200 Hansina Ave, Volga, SD 57071
Time: 7:00 pm
Tickets: $15 adults/$10 students (18 and under) $18 adults/$12 students (18 & under) at door.
Ticket outlets: ORDER ONLINE at Eventbrite via www.tonicsolfa.com
Locally: BankStar Financial in Volga 303 Kasan Avenue 605-627-9121, or by contacting Belinda Miller - 605-627-5657 ext. 407 and at the door the night of the performance.
Fee: $10 – $15
|Location:
|Sioux Valley Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|200 Hansina Ave, Volga, SD 57071
|Phone:
|605-627-5657 ext. 407
|Email:
|info@tonicsolfa.com
|Website:
|http://www.tonicsolfa.com
All Dates:
Feb 9, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tonic Sol-fa is a ground-breaking a cappella ensemble from Minnesota, in constant development since their formation two decades ago. TSF stands as one of the leading forces in the world of vocal music with Emmy Award winning arrangements and multi-million selling compositions.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.