TOOTSIE - Sioux Falls
Feb 3, 2023 - Feb 4, 2023
Call it “musical comedy heaven” (Rolling Stone). Call it “the most uproarious new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE!
This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony® winner David Yazbek (THE BAND'S VISIT, DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post) that’s “so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!” (Bloomberg). “In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” raves Rolling Stone. “Tootsie is it!”
Fee: $Call Box Office at 605-367-6000
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|6053676000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/tootsie
All Dates:
Feb 3, 2023 - Feb 4, 2023 SHOW DATES FEBRUARY 3 | 7:30 p.m. FEBRUARY 4 | 2 p.m. FEBRUARY 4 | 7:30 p.m.
Get Your Tickets Now!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.