Tornado Days - Centerville
Jul 3, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019
Toilet bowl races, 3-on-3 basketball, softball and bean bag tournaments, car & boat show, pub crawl, car cruise and ATV/lawn mower poker runs, street dance, duck drop, bike rodeo, kids’ activities, music and fireworks.
|Location:
|Centerville
|Map:
|741 Main Street Centerville, SD 57014
|Phone:
|605-563-2302
|Website:
|http://www.centervillesd.com/
All Dates:
Festival.
