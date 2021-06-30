Share |

Tornado Days - Centerville

Jun 30, 2021 - Jul 4, 2021

Toilet bowl races, 3-on-3 basketball, softball and bean bag tournaments, car & boat show, pub crawl, car cruise and ATV/lawn mower poker runs, street dance, duck drop, bike rodeo, kids’ activities, music and fireworks.


Location:   Centerville
Map:   741 Main Street Centerville, SD 57014
Phone:   605-563-2302
Website:   http://www.centervillesd.com/

Centerville
