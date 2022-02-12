Tour de Chocolate
Feb 12, 2022 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Bring your Valentine to the Heart of the Hills! Chocolate samplings, gifts and specials galore with 34 businesses participating.
|Location:
|Hill City Downtown
|Map:
|Hill City SD
|Phone:
|605-574-2368
|Website:
|https://visithillcitysd.com/
All Dates:
Feb 12, 2022 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
