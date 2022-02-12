Share |

Tour de Chocolate

Feb 12, 2022 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Bring your Valentine to the Heart of the Hills!  Chocolate samplings,  gifts and specials galore with 34 businesses participating.


Location:   Hill City Downtown
Map:   Hill City SD
Phone:   605-574-2368
Website:   https://visithillcitysd.com/

All Dates:
Feb 12, 2022 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Bring your Valentine to the Heart of the Hills!  Chocolate samplings,  gifts and specials galore with 34 businesses participating.
Hill City Downtown
Hill City Downtown Hill City SD

Search All Events By Day

February (2022)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable