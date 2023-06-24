Share |

Tour De Oahe

Jun 24, 2023

Enjoy the beauty of the Missouri River and the Oahe Dam in this classic road fondo! Three route distances will give you the right amount of fun and fantastic views.

 


Location:   Oahe Downstream Recreation Area
Map:   20439 Marina Loop Road, Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Phone:   (605) 280-8264
Website:   https://oahewheelmen.wixsite.com/oahewheelmen/tour-de-oahe

All Dates:
Jun 24, 2023

Enjoy the beauty of the Missouri River and the Oahe Dam in this classic road fondo! Three route distances will give you the right amount of fun and fantastic views.  
Oahe Downstream Recreation Area
Oahe Downstream Recreation Area 20439 20439 Marina Loop Road, Fort Pierre, SD 57532

Search All Events By Day

June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable