Tour of Four Organic Farms

Aug 19, 2023 8:30 am - 3:00 pm

During this tour, you will visit four local USDA organic certified farms and have the opportunity to learn about their agricultural production methods. These producers will share how their production works, what they do, and how they do it.



Each farm will offer samples of their product(s) and have some products available for purchase.



Participants will meet at Bear Butte Gardens, leave their vehicles at Bear Butte Gardens, ride a school bus from farm to farm, and then return to Bear Butte Gardens at the end of the tour.



There will be an optional meal at the end of the tour at Bear Butte Gardens (for additional cost to participants).

Fee: $35.00