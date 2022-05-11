Share |

Track Hike with the Littles

May 11, 2022 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Let’s go exploring for animals and their tracks on the trails! Enjoy the crispness of spring with a short hike perfect for you and your littles, learning where animals live, play and eat. This class will be inside and outside. Please come dressed for the weather!

Pre-registration required. Visit https://southdakota.storefront.kalkomey.com/em/programs

Ages: 3 to 5, with adult

 


Location:   Outdoor Campus - Sertoma Park
Map:   4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   (605) 362-2777
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/toc-east/

All Dates:
