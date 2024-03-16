Track Hike with the Littles - Sioux Falls
Mar 16, 2024
Let’s go exploring for animals and their tracks on the trails! Enjoy the crispness of spring with a short hike perfect for you and your littles, learning where animals live, play and eat. This class will be inside and outside. Please come dressed for the weather!
Pre-registration required. Visit https://southdakota.storefront.kalkomey.com/em/programs
Ages: 3 to 5, with adult
|Location:
|Outdoor Campus - Sertoma Park
|Map:
|4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|(605) 362-2777
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/toc-east/
All Dates:
Mar 19, 2024
