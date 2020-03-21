Traditional Games-Sioux Falls
Mar 21, 2020 2:00 pm
Start in the classroom and learn how to play some traditional Native American games, then head outside to practice your skills.
|Location:
|Good Earth State Park
|Map:
|26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
|Phone:
|605-213-1036
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1049/
All Dates:
Mar 21, 2020 2:00 pm
