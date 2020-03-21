Share |

Traditional Games-Sioux Falls

Mar 21, 2020 2:00 pm

Start in the classroom and learn how to play some traditional Native American games, then head outside to practice your skills.


Location:   Good Earth State Park
Map:   26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Phone:   605-213-1036
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1049/

All Dates:
Mar 21, 2020 2:00 pm

Start in the classroom and learn how to play some traditional Native American games, then head outside to practice your skills.
Good Earth State Park
Good Earth State Park 26924 26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Search All Events By Day

March (2020)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable