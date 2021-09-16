Traditional Rug Hooking & Fiber Exhibit
Sep 16, 2021 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
The Lead Deadwood Arts Center is currently hosting a "Traditional Rug Hooking & Fiber Exhibit." Over 50 beautiful pieces are on display. An Open House will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. with live rug hooking demonstrations. The exhibit will be on display until the end of October. Artists sharing their work are Valerie Begeman, Kathy Wacker, Mary Ann Riker, Lynette Van Epps-Smith, Patty Towne, Zetha Estes, David Utter, Joy Krammerer, Mary McDaniel, Michelle Dwyer, Betty Dahlin and Barbara Ayres. For more info, call 584-1461.
|Location:
|Lead Deadwood Arts Center
|Map:
|309 W. Main, PO Box 595, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-1461
|Email:
|hdlac@rushmore.com
|Website:
|http://309 W. Main, PO Box 595
All Dates:
