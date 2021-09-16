Share |

Traditional Rug Hooking & Fiber Exhibit

Sep 16, 2021 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Lead Deadwood Arts Center is currently hosting a "Traditional Rug Hooking & Fiber Exhibit." Over 50 beautiful pieces are on display. An Open House will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. with live rug hooking demonstrations. The exhibit will be on display until the end of October. Artists sharing their work are Valerie Begeman, Kathy Wacker, Mary Ann Riker, Lynette Van Epps-Smith, Patty Towne, Zetha Estes, David Utter, Joy Krammerer, Mary McDaniel, Michelle Dwyer, Betty Dahlin and Barbara Ayres. For more info, call 584-1461.


Location:   Lead Deadwood Arts Center
Map:   309 W. Main, PO Box 595, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-1461
Email:   hdlac@rushmore.com
Website:   http://309 W. Main, PO Box 595

All Dates:
