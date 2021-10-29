Trail of Fears
Oct 29, 2021 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Join us for a spooky and fun evening!
7-10pm Stay if you Dare
|Location:
|Wessington Springs - Old Grade Trail
|Map:
|Alene Ave. S Wessington Springs SD 57382
|Phone:
|605-539-1929
|Website:
|https://wessingtonsprings.com/chamberanddevelopment
All Dates:
Oct 30, 2021 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A Halloween experience you won't want to miss!
