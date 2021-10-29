Share |

Trail of Fears

Oct 30, 2021 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Join us for a spooky and fun evening!

Haunted Trail of Fears on the Old Grade Trail in Wessington Springs.
Enter on Cannonball Hill at the entrance of the trail.
 
Admission:
13 yrs and older - $5.00
4 -12 yrs - $3.00
3 and under - Free
 
5-7pm Goblins Beware (light version for the littles)
7-10pm Stay if you Dare
 

Location:   Wessington Springs - Old Grade Trail
Map:   Alene Ave. S Wessington Springs SD 57382
Phone:   605-539-1929
Website:   https://wessingtonsprings.com/chamberanddevelopment

All Dates:
Oct 29, 2021 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Oct 30, 2021 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

A Halloween experience you won't want to miss!

