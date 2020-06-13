Share |

Train Day - Redfield

Jun 13, 2020 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

A day for the young and young at heart. Free rides on the barrel train. Photo-ops with railroad-themed backgrounds. Running model trains. Rides on motorcars.Gaga pit for kids. Special exhibit "Small War in a Beer Drinking Town" reveals the South Dakota National Guard's involvement at the border town of San Benito, Texas in 1916. Rick Mills, director of the South Dakota Railroad Museum, will show his story, "A Century of Passenger Trains."

Admission by donation

 


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
Map:   715 West 3rd St, Redfield, SD 57469
Phone:   605-472-4556
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com

Motorcar and barrel train rides, railroad-themed photo ops, special exhibits and more.

CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
