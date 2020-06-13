Train Day - Redfield
Jun 13, 2020 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
A day for the young and young at heart. Free rides on the barrel train. Photo-ops with railroad-themed backgrounds. Running model trains. Rides on motorcars.Gaga pit for kids. Special exhibit "Small War in a Beer Drinking Town" reveals the South Dakota National Guard's involvement at the border town of San Benito, Texas in 1916. Rick Mills, director of the South Dakota Railroad Museum, will show his story, "A Century of Passenger Trains."
Admission by donation
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
|Map:
|715 West 3rd St, Redfield, SD 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4556
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
