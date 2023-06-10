Train Day - Redfield
Jun 10, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Barrel train rides, Dakota Southeastern Division, motorcar rail rides, exhibits, concessions, free stuff, and more.
|Location:
|Chicago NorthWestern Historic RR Depot
|Map:
|715 W 3rd Street, Redfield, SD 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
