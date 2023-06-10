Share |

Train Day - Redfield

Jun 10, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Barrel train rides, Dakota Southeastern Division, motorcar rail rides, exhibits, concessions, free stuff, and more.


Location:   Chicago NorthWestern Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 W 3rd Street, Redfield, SD 57469
Phone:   605-472-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
