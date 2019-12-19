Traveling Tonic Medicine Salesman (presentation) - Sioux Falls
Dec 19, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
“Traveling Tonic Medicine Salesman," presented by Jessie Nesseim of Siouxland Museums, portrays a “snake oil” salesman selling tonic.
This presentation is entertaining while conveying history.
|Old Courthouse Museum
|200 W. 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|605-951-9200
|sandy@minnehahahistry.org
|http://www.minnehahahistory.org
Dec 19, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm 6:30 social time 7:00 program
An entertaining look at snake oil salesmen of yore.
