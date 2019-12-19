Share |

Traveling Tonic Medicine Salesman (presentation) - Sioux Falls

Dec 19, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

“Traveling Tonic Medicine Salesman," presented by Jessie Nesseim of Siouxland Museums, portrays a “snake oil” salesman selling tonic.
This presentation is entertaining while conveying history.


Location:   Old Courthouse Museum
Map:   200 W. 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-951-9200
Email:   sandy@minnehahahistry.org
Website:   http://www.minnehahahistory.org

All Dates:
Dec 19, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm 6:30 social time 7:00 program

An entertaining look at snake oil salesmen of yore.

Old Courthouse Museum
