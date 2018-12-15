Treasure Hunt - Sioux Falls

Dec 15, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The LifeScape Center for the Arts and Dakota Players are proud to present their newest production, Treasure Hunt!



What is most valuable in all the world? Gold? Silver? Diamonds?



Members of the Fun Factory do their utmost to find the riches described in cryptic messages in order to save their club.



These fearless (…and sometimes fearful!) students venture into forests with dancing fireflies, waddle with the penguins to discover diamonds …or diamonds of ice, and outwit scorpions to discover the most valuable treasures of all.



Treasure Hunt features a cast of 35 performers of all abilities! This is something you do not want to miss out on this holiday season!

Fee: $10