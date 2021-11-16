Tree Lighting
Nov 16, 2021 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Santa arrives along with the tree lighting ceremony on Main Street and includes the annual customer appreciation event by local businesses.
|Location:
|Main Street Gregory SD
|Map:
|120 W. 6th Street, Gregory SD 57533
|Phone:
|605.831.9773
|Email:
|gregoryareachamber@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.gregorydallassd.com/
All Dates:
