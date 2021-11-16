Share |

Tree Lighting

Nov 16, 2021 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Santa arrives along with the tree lighting ceremony on Main Street and includes the annual customer appreciation event by local businesses.


Location:   Main Street Gregory SD
Map:   120 W. 6th Street, Gregory SD 57533
Phone:   605.831.9773
Email:   gregoryareachamber@gmail.com
Santa arrives along with the tree lighting ceremony on Main Street and includes the annual customer appreciation event by local businesses.
Main Street Gregory SD
Main Street Gregory SD 57533 120 W. 6th Street, Gregory SD 57533

