Tree Lighting and Cowboy Christmas - Fort Pierre

Nov 22, 2019

4-6 pm : Horse-drawn wagon rides

6 pm: Chili cook-off

7 pm: Tree lighting ceremony & caroling

Plus: voting for best business and home decorations, an appearance from Santa, Bad River Footbridge lighting, prize for best western clothing and free will offering for Stanley County residents in need of energy assistance. 


Location:   Pat Duffy Center
Map:   19 E Main Ave., Fort Pierre, SD
Phone:   605-223-7603

Wagon rides, chili cookoff, lighting of trees and the Bad River footbridge, appearance by Santa and caroling.

