Tree Lighting and Cowboy Christmas - Fort Pierre
Nov 22, 2019
4-6 pm : Horse-drawn wagon rides
6 pm: Chili cook-off
7 pm: Tree lighting ceremony & caroling
Plus: voting for best business and home decorations, an appearance from Santa, Bad River Footbridge lighting, prize for best western clothing and free will offering for Stanley County residents in need of energy assistance.
|Location:
|Pat Duffy Center
|Map:
|19 E Main Ave., Fort Pierre, SD
|Phone:
|605-223-7603
All Dates:
