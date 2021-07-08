Share |

Tri-State Old Iron Tractor Ride - Yankton

Jul 8, 2021 - Jul 10, 2021

Antique tractor parade and rides through southeastern South Dakota and Nebraska. 

 


Location:   Paddlewheel Point
Map:   803 E. 4th St., Yankton, SD
Phone:   605-665-7442

