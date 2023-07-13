Tri-State Old Iron Tractor Ride - Yankton
Jul 13, 2023 - Jul 15, 2023
Antique tractor parade and rides through southeastern South Dakota and Nebraska.
|Location:
|Paddlewheel Point
|Map:
|803 E. 4th St., Yankton, SD
|Phone:
|605-665-7442
