Trick-or-Treat Downtown Brookings

Oct 28, 2021 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Whether spooky, silly, or just plain cute, pull our your best Halloween costumes for our annual Trick or Treat Downtown Brookings! Walk (or fly on your brooms!) through our Downtown Brookings Business District, and take a few treats along the way!

 


Location:   Downtown Brookings
Phone:   (605) 692-8922
Email:   kaitlyn@brookingschamber.org
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/events/382127800250737

