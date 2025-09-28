Trick or Treat on Main in Downtown Brookings
Sep 28, 2025 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Join hundreds of other kids to trick-or-treat up and down Main Ave and side streets. Fill your bag with candy and toys while you enjoy creative costumes from all over the community. Trick-or-treating takes place from 4-6 p.m.
|Location:
|Downtown Brookings
|Map:
|414 Main Ave, Suite 1, Brookings, SD, 57006
|Phone:
|605-620-1685
|Email:
|director@downtownbrookings.com
All Dates:
