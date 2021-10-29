Share |

TRICK OR TREAT ON MAIN ST.

Oct 29, 2021 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Trick or Treat on Main St. returns to Downtown Aberdeen. To allow the businesses the opportunity to participate this year’s event will be from 3pm – 5pm on FRIDAY OCTOBER 29th. So dress up your little ghost or goblin and visit Downtown Aberdeen! Look for the Orange Trick or Treat signs on participating businesses.


Location:   Aberdeen Downtown Association
Map:   208 S Main Street, Suite 2 Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   (605) 226-3441
Email:   info@aberdeendowntown.org
Website:   https://aberdeendowntown.org/

All Dates:
Aberdeen Downtown Association
Aberdeen Downtown Association 57401 208 S Main Street, Suite 2 Aberdeen, SD 57401

