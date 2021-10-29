TRICK OR TREAT ON MAIN ST.
Oct 29, 2021 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Trick or Treat on Main St. returns to Downtown Aberdeen. To allow the businesses the opportunity to participate this year’s event will be from 3pm – 5pm on FRIDAY OCTOBER 29th. So dress up your little ghost or goblin and visit Downtown Aberdeen! Look for the Orange Trick or Treat signs on participating businesses.
|Location:
|Aberdeen Downtown Association
|Map:
|208 S Main Street, Suite 2 Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 226-3441
|Email:
|info@aberdeendowntown.org
|Website:
|https://aberdeendowntown.org/
All Dates:
